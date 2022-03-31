Charles Nix, Catoosa County Public Schools new superintendent, was sworn in Thursday, March 31.
Employees in the district’s central office gathered for a brunch to say goodbye to Denia Reese and to welcome Nix to his new position. He was joined for the swearing-in ceremony by his wife Heather and his daughters Hailey and Savannah.
The county Board of Education voted unanimously on Nov. 18 to approve the appointment of Nix as superintendent of Schools. He officially begins as superintendent on Friday, April 1.
Nix has worked in Catoosa County Public Schools since 2006. In 2006, he was employed as a deputy with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, and he worked at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School as a school resource officer. In 2008, he was hired to teach public safety at Heritage High School. In 2014, he became assistant principal at West Side Elementary School, then moved back to LFO High School as assistant principal in 2015. Nix became principal of LFO High School in 2017, and he has continued to serve in that position.
Nix thanked the board members in attendance for the opportunity to serve as superintendent.
“I am honored that the Board of Education selected me as superintendent,” Nix said. “I am committed to continuing the tradition of excellence they have established. I am looking forward to an exciting future for our students and our schools.”
Nix invites parents, employees, and community members to visit the system’s website, www.catoosa.k12.ga.us, to participate in a short survey.
“As I begin the role of superintendent,” he said, “it is important to me to listen to our stakeholders. I hope everyone will take time to participate in this survey and if there are specific questions or comments, please use the ‘Connect with Chance’ link to send an email.”