Brush fire

LaFayette residents are no longer required to obtain a burning permit for hand-piled natural vegetation (leaves/sticks) fires.

This change is in recognition of Senate Bill 119- O.C.G.A 12-6-90 that eliminates the need to notify and obtain a permit from the city’s Fire Department. The new law took effect Oct. 1. However, city ordinance 12-18-b that prohibits Sunday burning will still be recognized.

