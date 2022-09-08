The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster, as shipments of the vaccine arrive in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommend the bivalent booster manufactured by Pfizer for individuals aged 12 and older; and they recommend the bivalent booster by Moderna for adults aged 18 and older.

“All boosters we’re giving at our ten Northwest Georgia health departments will be these new bivalents,” says Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In