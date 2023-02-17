ATLANTA - Georgia disability advocates are calling for the creation of a special commission devoted to the problems Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities face.

State Sen. Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta, has introduced legislation that would create an “Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Innovation Commission” akin to the highly successful behavioral health commission formed in 2019.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

