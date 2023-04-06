ROME, Ga. - The Floyd County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who died in what police think was a murder-suicide outside Truett’s Chick-fil-A on Shorter Avenue on Wednesday.
Deputy Coroner Chris Giles said Cassie Davis, who just turned 39, was shot three times with a revolver. Giles identified the assailant as Anthony Wayne Green, 56. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The couple had a prior relationship, he added.
Preliminary investigation shows it likely was a murder-suicide, according to Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett.
One person was found inside a large silver SUV on Shorter Avenue; the other was outside the vehicle near the restaurant’s drive-through pickup station.
“Initial investigation indicates that a male subject shot a female and then shot himself,” Burnett said early Wednesday.
She emphasized that “The incident is not related to Chick-fil-A but rather occurred on the property of the restaurant.”
The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and police were initially dispatched to a reported wreck on Shorter Avenue. Giles said Davis’ car continued to move forward following the shooting, giving the appearance that an accident had occurred.
“Prior to arrival, officers received more information that the incident was a shooting rather than an accident,” Burnett said.
Parts of Shorter Avenue were closed near the Horseleg Creek Road intersection Wednesday morning as police processed the scene.
Around midday Wednesday, Greg Major, the general manager of the restaurant, shared this post:
“Rome Community, a horrific incident occurred outside our restaurant this morning. We are currently cooperating with the police who are investigating. No other guests or team members were hurt but we mourn with the community. We have closed the restaurant for the day to repair and care for team members. Thank you for your patience during this time; we plan to reopen tomorrow.”
RN-T staff writer Adam Carey and David Crowder, WRGAnews.com, contributed to this report.