Chik-fil-A shooting

ROME, Ga. - The Floyd County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who died in what police think was a murder-suicide outside Truett’s Chick-fil-A on Shorter Avenue on Wednesday.

Deputy Coroner Chris Giles said Cassie Davis, who just turned 39, was shot three times with a revolver. Giles identified the assailant as Anthony Wayne Green, 56. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The couple had a prior relationship, he added.

RN-T staff writer Adam Carey and David Crowder, WRGAnews.com, contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In