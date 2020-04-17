Fire crews from Catoosa County, Walker County and the city of East Ridge assisted firefighters from the city of Rossville in putting out a structural fire that ignited early Friday morning on MacFarland Avenue near the West Lake Avenue intersection.
William Narmore, assistant fire chief for the city of Rossville, said the station got the call approximately 8:30 a.m. and arrived shortly thereafter.
"When we got here, the building, by that point, was already fully involved," Narmore said.
Narmore said the two-story brick building, next to WC Auto Sales and directly across the street from Hardee's, had been vacant for some time and had started to fall into disrepair as several of the structure's bricks had fallen to the ground in recent weeks and months.
"It was a vacant building," he added. "No power, no water, no electricity. At that point, we just kind of contained it."
There were no reports of any injuries.
All total, two ladders, two engines and two truck companies were on scene to assist in extinguishing the fire. Photos of the fire posted by citizens on social media showed plumes of smoke high into the air, but nearly all of the smoke had dissipated by the time some of the crews began to leave by about 11:30 a.m.
Narmore said they were still waiting on some heavy equipment to come in to take down some of the building's walls to make it safe enough for firefighters to make another check of the building. He added that the fire department would turn the investigation into what caused the blaze over to the Rossville Police Department and perhaps the state fire marshal.