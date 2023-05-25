The new activity hub (as shown in this artist rendering) will be located in the southwest corner of the recreation center property, off Salem Road. It will include a playground, splash pad, walking trail and pavilion with restrooms. The county hopes to complete the project by fall 2024.
“This project will transform an unused grassy area and dilapidated parking lot into a community gathering and play space for children and adults,” said Joe Legge, the county’s public relations director.
The new activity hub (as shown in this artist rendering) will be located in the southwest corner of the recreation center property, off Salem Road. It will include a playground, splash pad, walking trail and pavilion with restrooms. The county hopes to complete the project by fall 2024.
Contributed
The new activity hub (as shown in this artist rendering) will be located in the southwest corner of the recreation center property, off Salem Road. It will include a playground, splash pad, walking trail and pavilion with restrooms. The county hopes to complete the project by fall 2024.
Contributed
“This project will transform an unused grassy area and dilapidated parking lot into a community gathering and play space for children and adults,” said Joe Legge, the county’s public relations director.
Walker County will receive $2.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to invest in a much-needed recreational project in the fast-growing northern end of the county, said Joe Legge, the county’s public relations director.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced the grant award for Walker, which is one of 142 qualified projects across the state aimed at improving neighborhood assets.