Thanks to SB 562, introduced by Sen. Jeff Mullis of District 53, the state of Georgia will no longer do business with state-owned businesses of Russia or Belarus, due to Russian aggression against Ukraine.
As of July 1, the state of Georgia is no longer doing business with any businesses owned or run by the countries of Russia or Belarus.
The legislation for the action, Senate Bill 562, was introduced by District 53 Sen. Jeff Mullis, a Republican from Chickamauga, in February, passed in May and became effective July 1.
Russia launched its first attacks on Ukraine on Feb. 24. Mullis wrote that day on his Facebook page: “I ask that you all join me in prayer for our Ukrainian allies. This is a dark day and Russia’s aggression must draw swift repercussions.
On Feb. 28, Mullis posted on Facebook: “In light of the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine, I introduced SB 562. This bill would prohibit Russian government-owned companies from bidding on State contracts in Georgia. We must do everything possible to apply pressure to Putin and hold Russia accountable.”
Belarus supports Russia in its aggression against Ukraine. Russia accounts for 49% of Belarus’s exports.
