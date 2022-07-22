US, Russia, Ukraine flag image

Thanks to SB 562, introduced by Sen. Jeff Mullis of District 53, the state of Georgia will no longer do business with state-owned businesses of Russia or Belarus, due to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

As of July 1, the state of Georgia is no longer doing business with any businesses owned or run by the countries of Russia or Belarus.

The legislation for the action, Senate Bill 562, was introduced by District 53 Sen. Jeff Mullis, a Republican from Chickamauga, in February, passed in May and became effective July 1.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

