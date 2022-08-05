“It was a GREAT night. EVERYTHING free. Got to see lots of police officers, firefighters, paramedics, a ranger, EMTs, Lifeforce, demos. Everything went very smoothly I thought. Looking forward to next year! FORT O...YOU ROCK AND DID IT RIGHT!!!”

That’s what one Facebook poster had to say about National Night Out, a community-building event sponsored by the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department. More than 1,000 people showed up at Gilbert Stephenson Park for NNO.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

