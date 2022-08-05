This year was the first NNO that was celebrated locally, sponsored and organized by the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, joined by the Ringgold Police Department, Catoosa County Sheriff, Catoosa County Fire Department, EMS and others.
More than 1,000 people showed up at National Night Out in Fort Oglethorpe on Aug. 2, a community-building event held nationwide since 1984 and held locally for the first time this year.
Over 1,000 people attended National Night Out on August 2, a community-building event sponsored by the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department.
Those who attended National Night Out in Fort Oglethorpe on Aug. 2 were able to get an up close look at a Life Force helicopter.
The Catoosa County Fire Department set up a fire truck for kids to see and explore at National Night Out on Aug. 2 in Fort Oglethorpe.
“It was a GREAT night. EVERYTHING free. Got to see lots of police officers, firefighters, paramedics, a ranger, EMTs, Lifeforce, demos. Everything went very smoothly I thought. Looking forward to next year! FORT O...YOU ROCK AND DID IT RIGHT!!!”
That's what one Facebook poster had to say about National Night Out, a community-building event sponsored by the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department.
The first National Night Out took place in 23 states in 1984. Local law enforcement and first responders gathered with people in their communities to get to know each other. The events feature things like music, games, free food, demonstrations by police officers, firefighters and other first responders and in some places, parades.
NNO takes place every year on the first Tuesday of August.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell wrote on Facebook after the event, “On behalf of the incredible men and women of the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, I would like to thank the more than 1,000 citizens that took time out to attend our first National Night Out celebration.
“Everyone came together to have a great time while building relationships with our local first responders as well as other local community service providers. I would also like to thank our local business partners who were in attendance to highlight services they provide.”
Sewell mentioned local businesses who provided for the free entertainment and food at the event: Black Dog Productions (music); Pallet Tech, Walmart, Publix, Food City and Costco (food); The Coca-Cola Company (drinks); and Apex Inflatables (a dunk tank).
The 143 likes on Facebook (as of the end of Aug. 4) demonstrate how enthusiastic people were.
One mom on Facebook wrote, “We had a great time! My daughter was happy to see so many women in uniform. She's five and as soon as we got back in the car she said she wanted to be a K9 officer now.”
Another person wrote, “It was a blast! Thank you all for your service!”
“Working cooperatively,” wrote Sewell, “we can keep Fort Oglethorpe a safe, beautiful place to live, work, shop and play.”
Mark your calendar for next year: First Tuesday of August 2023.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.