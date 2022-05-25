The voters have spoken. Colton Moore will be the next Georgia state senator for District 53. But it was a close call.
District 53 includes Walker, Catoosa, Dade and Chattooga counties and part of Floyd County. Moore won four of those counties, with 14,631 votes. Henry came in a close second with 13,804 votes, winning only his home county of Catoosa.
Walker and Catoosa counties are the largest of those included in District 53 (Floyd is larger but only a portion of it is in District 53).
The number of votes by which each candidate won his home county was very similar. Moore won Dade County by 650 votes and Henry won Catoosa County by 687 votes.
Moore won Walker County by 328 votes, Chattooga County by 298 and Floyd by 238.
At 28 years old, Moore will be one the youngest senators in the state. A person must be at least 25 years old to run for the Senate. But it won’t be a new experience for Moore – he served as one of youngest state representatives (District 1) from 2018 to 2020.
Upon winning this year’s general primary, Moore posted on his Facebook page: "Freedom Ringing in the Hills tonight. Thank you all. Moore soon. Sincerely, Senator-Elect Colton Moore"
Moore faces no opposition in the November general election.
By the numbers
Final results: 2022 primary election
Catoosa County
Henry: 5,733
Moore: 5,046
Walker County
Moore: 4,824
Henry: 4,496
Dade County
Moore: 1,866
Henry: 1,216
Chattooga County
Moore: 1,803
Henry: 1,505
Floyd County
Moore: 1,092
Henry: 854
Interesting facts
The Georgia General Assembly (the Senate and the House), formed in 1777, is older than the United States Congress.
The Georgia General Assembly is required to go into session the second Monday of every January and conduct business for no more than 40 legislative days.
Georgia senators are paid a base salary of $17,342 a year. They are also provided a per diem (per day) of $173 for days the legislature is in session to help cover expenses.
Most Georgia legislators hold other jobs or have retirement income.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.