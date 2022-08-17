Department of Public Health Northwest District Logo Stock

The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District has received limited doses of monkeypox vaccine as part of the distribution of federally funded JYNNEOSTM vaccine to public health districts throughout Georgia. These vaccines are available at no cost to the individual. However, due to a limited number of doses, the vaccines are available online by appointment only, depending on supply, and only for people who are currently eligible for the vaccine.

Eligibility is based on the CDC recommendation to prioritize people who are aged 18 and older and are at high risk of infection, including people who are: a contact to a monkeypox case identified in the last 14 days by public health via case investigation; HIV positive and have multiple sex partners; a man who has sex with men (MSM) and is having multiple sex partners; or a PrEP patient and having multiple sex partners

