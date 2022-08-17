The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District has received limited doses of monkeypox vaccine as part of the distribution of federally funded JYNNEOSTM vaccine to public health districts throughout Georgia. These vaccines are available at no cost to the individual. However, due to a limited number of doses, the vaccines are available online by appointment only, depending on supply, and only for people who are currently eligible for the vaccine.
Eligibility is based on the CDC recommendation to prioritize people who are aged 18 and older and are at high risk of infection, including people who are: a contact to a monkeypox case identified in the last 14 days by public health via case investigation; HIV positive and have multiple sex partners; a man who has sex with men (MSM) and is having multiple sex partners; or a PrEP patient and having multiple sex partners
If you meet the eligibility criteria for monkeypox vaccination, please register online at https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/ for an available appointment at the nearest monkeypox vaccination site, which includes ten locations in the Northwest Health District:
Walker County Health Department: 603 East Villanow Street, LaFayette, GA 30728 Phone: (706) 638-5577
Catoosa County Health Department: 145 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 30736 Phone: (706) 406-2000
Bartow County Health Department: 5355 Hwy-20 NE, Cartersville, GA 30121 Phone: (770) 382-1920
Chattooga County Health Department: 60 Farrar Drive, Summerville, GA 30747 Phone: (706) 857-3471
Dade County Health Department: 71 Case Avenue, Ste H-100, Trenton, Ga. 30752 Phone: (706) 657-4213
Floyd County Health Department: 16 East 12th Street, Rome, GA 30161 Phone: (706) 295-6123
Gordon County Health Department: 310 N. River Street, Calhoun, GA 30701 Phone: (706) 624-1444
Haralson County Health Department: 133 Buchanan Bypass, Buchanan, GA 30113 Phone: (770) 646-5541
Paulding County Health Department: 451 Jimmy Campbell Parkway, Dallas, GA 30132 Phone: (770) 443-7881
Polk County Health Department: 25 East Ware Street, Cedartown, GA 30123 Phone: (770) 749-2270
You may also call the Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line at 888- 457-0186.
Monkeypox testing is also available at no cost to residents by appointment only at our ten county health departments listed above . Anyone who believes they may have monkeypox and wants to be tested should first isolate at home away from others and call their medical provider or county health department to discuss the signs and symptoms.
Testing is only recommended for people who are experiencing any of these signs or symptoms for monkeypox: fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion, respiratory symptoms (e.g., sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough), a rash that may be located on or near the genitals (penis, testicles, labia, and vagina) or anus but could also be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth. The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing. The rash can look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.
Please do not arrive at the health department for testing without a pre-registered appointment.
The monkeypox virus can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.
Things you can do to protect yourself from getting monkeypox are to avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox; avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used; and wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after using the bathroom.