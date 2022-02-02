Walker County Democratic Party, January 6, 2022, minutes
The meeting starting at 7:30 pm via Zoom with Dr. David Boyle presiding.
Members Present: Dr. Lem Arnold, Dr. David Boyle, Stan Porter, Dana Cole, Rev. Donald White, Mike Rasbury, David Rowan, Eddie Upshaw, Nathan Gipson, Sarah Grace Pennington, Holly Hays, Jean Smith, Cillia Simpson, Julia Sexton, Spencer Pennington, Susan Hays, Katie Lewellyn, Holly McCormack.
A moment of silence was observed as we have lost three outstanding Democrats recently Morris Powell — 50yrs, Virginia Daniels, and Susan Darling.
The previous Minutes were approved unanimously as submitted via Email. Motion Eddie Upshaw, second Dana Cole.
Treasurer’s report: Previous balance $1,187.71 total deposits $ 240, $ 0.50 bank charge, balance $ 1,427.21.
While there is no fee for membership our bylaws suggest a $35.00 donation per year. If you have not done so, please send to Julia Sexton, 117 Hidden View Lane, Rossville, Ga 30741
Old business
We are still looking for a District chair for the LaFayette county commission district (3). Anyone interested should contact Dr. Boyle.
Update on the 14th District/North Georgia Democrats: They still continue to meet monthly, as donations continue to come in Walker County has made the most donations thus far. They are working with Murray County to get up and running.
New business
A discussion was held as to how to honor Susan Darling our 30-year+ member and representative to the election board. It was decided to establish a scholarship in her name for 1st-year college students interested in public service with an essay contest. Dr. Boyle appointed a committee to develop a description of the program: Dana Cole, Katie Lewellyn, and Spencer Pennington will establish guidelines.
Susan Hays was elected as the Election Board representative. Motion by Julia Sexton, 2nd by Eddie Upshaw, vote was unanimously approved.
Events committee: Our pancake breakfast is planned for January 15th from 8:30 to 10:30 at the Ag Center in Rock Spring. Invitations were sent to County Party Chairs in our neighboring counties. We are looking for potential candidates to run in our upcoming local elections. The breakfast was also advertised in the Walker County Messenger.
Plans for a regional rally are being made for either march or April at the Civic Center. We are presently looking for a highly recognizable speaker and hope to attract national and state-wide candidates along with local candidates. We hope to have 200-250 people attend. We look to include our neighboring counties in this event.
Holly McCormack candidate running in the 14th Congressional District made a brief presentation. She raised a significant amount of money last quarter. She needs volunteers to man phone banks. Her link is: https://vc0.co/l1f Holly for congress outreach circle
The meeting adjourned at 8:45. Next meeting: Thursday February 3rd, on Zoom. Get link from FB page or email list.Submitted by Stan Porter