Vikki Mills, a registered nurse and Christian conservative, has announced her campaign for the Georgia State House of Representatives seat for District 1, representing all of Dade County and portions of Walker County.
According to her candidacy announcement:
Mills, a mother to five children and registered nurse with 42 years of experience, enters the race as a pro-life, pro-gun and pro-business Republican candidate who will work with local, state and federal leadership to win results for a community in need of effective representation at the state Capitol.
“It’s time for a fresh start for District 1,” she said. “Dade and Walker counties value tradition. They believe in the sanctity of life. They believe in the right of self-defense. And they want the freedom to raise their families and run their businesses according to their values. Democrats want to change all that. And that’s why I’m fighting back.”
Mills, who previously announced for the Walker County Board of Commissioners for District 4, enters the House race with a determination to defend her community at the state Capitol where decisions on life and liberty take place every day.
“What happens in Atlanta affects us here in Rising Fawn, Trenton and all our communities,” she said. “The Heartbeat Bill was legislation that can save the lives of the unborn. And when Hollywood threatened to boycott our state for protecting our unborn and living our values, I genuinely wished they would leave.”
Mills enters the race as the lone female contender. Her wisdom gained through motherhood and her expertise in healing as a nurse are all skills she will bring to the state Capitol. She also brings with her the same passion she says President Trump displayed in standing up to the Democrats during the 2019 impeachment proceedings.
"I'm a Trump Mom," she said. "I'm sick and tired of the media saying all women are liberals. We're not. And I'm standing up and fighting back against the Democrats who want to force their radical policies on our families.”
She is married to Dr. Kendrick Mills, a cardiologist working at Erlanger Hospital. Over their 33 years of marriage, they have raised five children. As a family, they regularly attend Sunday mass at Our Lady of the Mount in Lookout Mountain, Georgia.
In 1979, she graduated from Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing with her RN. She later obtained her Bachelor of Science at Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts.
Her upbringing in Christian institutions deeply impressed on her the value of faith.
“I know from personal experience that government is not the answer to all our problems,” she said. “We need to bring God back into the equation.”
“We will be going door-to-door to win this election,” she said. “The voters are ready for a fresh start, and I’m up for the challenge.”
For more information, call 615-944-5321, email vikki.for.georgia@gmail.com or visit her Facebook page, www.fb.com/vikki.for.georgia.com