CUMMING - Former Vice President Mike Pence bolstered Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s case for reelection Tuesday, Nov. 1, during a Get Out the Vote Rally in downtown Cumming.

“We need Georgia to lead the way to a great American comeback by reelecting Brian Kemp,” Pence told cheering supporters as Kemp stood by his side.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

