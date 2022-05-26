featured Mike Cameron wins re-election to Georgia House District 1 By Tamara Wolk TWolk@CatoosaNews.com Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email May 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mike Cameron Mike Cameron, Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Incumbent Mike Cameron won re-election in the May 24 general primary to serve Georgia State House District 1 constituents for another term.Cameron received 6,146 votes to candidate Jackie Harling’s 1,954 votes.District 1 includes Dade County and the western half of Walker County.Cameron posted on his Facebook page after the final vote was in: “Thank you for all your support. Great night, great victory. Thanks to everyone who helped.”Cameron will face no opponents in the November general election. Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elections 2022 Georgia House District 1 Mike Cameron Walker County Georgia Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Follow Tamara Wolk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Chicken war in Catoosa County: Commissioners considering referendum vote on issue Election results for the May 24 general primary in Walker and Catoosa counties VOLLEYBALL: Nic Hann tabbed to lead Gordon Lee BASKETBALL: Barber ready to shine in Illinois BASEBALL: Carroll set to play baseball at Chattanooga State Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Last year's fires highlight value of prevention 1 hr ago A good omen for Overberg 1 hr ago Colfax rising up late in season 1 hr ago 75 people have been killed in U.S. school shootings since 2018 1 hr ago A third of Philly's building inspectors have quit since 2019. Critics say that threatens public safety. 1 hr ago