Incumbent Mike Cameron won re-election in the May 24 general primary to serve Georgia State House District 1 constituents for another term.

Cameron received 6,146 votes to candidate Jackie Harling’s 1,954 votes.

District 1 includes Dade County and the western half of Walker County.

Cameron posted on his Facebook page after the final vote was in: “Thank you for all your support. Great night, great victory. Thanks to everyone who helped.”

Cameron will face no opponents in the November general election.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

