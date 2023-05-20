ATLANTA - The Atlanta-Sandy Springs metropolitan area was the nation’s eighth-largest again last year, according to population figures the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday, May 18.

The Atlanta-Sandy Springs metro area numbered more than 6.2 million residents as of last July, an increase of 78,968 compared to July of the previous year. Atlanta-Sandy Springs also was No. 8 on the metropolitan area population list for 2021.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

