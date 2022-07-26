Georgia Mental Health Policy Partnership

ATLANTA - Georgia has a “golden opportunity” to transform its behavioral health system building on reforms adopted during this year’s legislative session, an alliance of mental-health organizations reported Monday, July 25.

The Georgia Mental Health Policy Partnership, a coalition of more than 50 groups, released a new set of policy recommendations during a news conference at the state Capitol.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In