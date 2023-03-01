ATLANTA - The second chapter in Georgia’s mental health reform effort Tuesday, Feb. 28, gained the unanimous approval of the state House of Representatives’ Public Health Committee.

Cosponsored by Reps. Todd Jones, R-South Forsyth, and Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Atlanta, the lengthy new bill aims to increase the size of the mental-health workforce in Georgia and make it easier for people who cycle between the streets, emergency rooms and jails to get the help they need.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

