Mental health advocates urge Georgians to 'vote for mental health'

Kim Jones, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Georgia, speaks at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

 Capitol Beat News Service

Mental health advocates urged Georgians Tuesday, Oct. 25, to “vote for mental health” at a press conference at the state Capitol.

“Mental health is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. It is a Georgia issue,” said Kim Jones, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Georgia. “Make sure your voice is heard and vote. … Every elected official … has influence on issues impacting people who are impacted by a mental health condition.”

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In