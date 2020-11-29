Marsh House Board of Trustees minutes — November 16, 2020, 6:00 p.m., meeting by Zoom
Present: David Boyle, Don Coleman, Connie Forester, Joan Fowler by proxy, Mary McConnell by proxy, Davene Nichols, Sharleen Robinson by proxy. Guest: Virginia Rushing, new volunteer. Proxies were to David Boyle.
David Boyle presided. The Minutes of the Marsh House Board of Trustees for October 19, 2020, were approved unanimously on a motion by (1) Connie Forester (2) Davene Nichols.
The Treasurer’s reports for October 2020 were received. The balance in the Bank of LaFayette account at the end of October is $12,471.11 with income of $79.30 and expenses of $395.88. The balance of designated funds is $3,235.15. We very much appreciate our volunteer bookkeeper, Melanie Watson.
Old business
There is no timeline for finishing the landscape repair, but the tree planting ceremony date will be Saturday, December 5, 2:30 pm. We will ask Matt Searles to work with the city manager to get a 6-8 foot white oak tree and to prepare the spot before the ceremony.
The Donate a Brick Program is still being conceptualized. We are still looking for someone who can engrave bricks.
The board agreed to hosting a work day by Walmart employees, which will also raise some funds. Don will move forward with planning. Covid-19 is complicating plans.
Updated Strategic Plan. Several board members have submitted ideas, which will be discussed in detail at the January planning retreat. See list at end of minutes.
New business
The house is open for tours by appointment only. The answering machine is checked daily as is the Facebook page. Don is available this weekend to lead a tour.
Work area reports
Administration/House management. Friends renewal mailing went out before November 2. Sharleen handled the mailing process. About $2,500 has come in so far. David asked each board member to identify 5-10 persons who are potentials and to furnish their addresses for an invitation mailing. The partnership with the Day Reporting Center is strong. Last Friday, 5 volunteers cleaned the house and decorated the Christmas tree.
Interpretation. The application for interpreter/docent is on the website. Currently training. Christmas Candlelight tours will be the first two weekends of December, Saturday, Sunday, by reservation only. Who wants to donate apple cider and ginger cookies? Who wants to decorate a mantle?
Clayton Bell Scholarship /Internship Program. Virginia Rushing is getting oriented to the Marsh House Museum in order to coordinate the Scholarship/Internship Program.
Building and Grounds: Refrigerator repair cost was $1,300.00, a bit over the estimate. Next project: installing protective panes for UV protection in process. Developing list for next year with SPLOST Funds, beginning with exterior repainting, then interior plaster work and wallpaper repair.
There being no further business, Davene made a motion for adjournment, which passed unanimously.
Next board meeting: Monday, December 21, 6:00 pm on Zoom.
Respectfully submitted,
David Boyle, Recording Secretary