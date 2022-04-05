Steven Henry and Colton Moore — both Republicans — are running against each other to fill the seat of Georgia Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga, who is retiring as District 53 senator at the end of his term. District 53 includes Walker, Catoosa and Dade counties and a part of Chattooga County. The two candidates will face off in the general primary election on Tuesday, May 24. There are no Democratic candidates for this seat, so the winner of the primary will be the final winner and take the District 53 seat in January 2023.
Steven Henry
Steven Henry, 50, lives in Ringgold and is a lifelong resident of District 53.
Education background
♦ High school
Work background
Small b♦ usiness owner for 26 years at my construction company
Political experience
♦ Five years as chairman of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners
Volunteer work
Working with a good friend of mine, Doug Yates, we have had the privilege of putting on the St. Jude Rodeo to benefit the families of children impacted by cancer.
I have also had the privilege of building one of the St. Jude dream homes in North Georgia years ago.
Associations/memberships
♦ Member of New Liberty Baptist Church
♦ NRA member
♦ Board member of the College and Career Academy board in Catoosa County
♦ Georgia Northwestern Technical College board of trustees
Why should voters trust you?
I have been a lifelong resident of Northwest Georgia. And many generations of my family were here before me. This is my home and I love this place, just like I love my country. I have a proven track record. Catoosa County prospered during my time as chairman and I know I will be an asset to the people of Northwest Georgia.
As chairman of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, I have proven to my constituents that I follow through on my campaign platform. I believe that Northwest Georgia deserves a senator that will say what they mean and mean what they say. Our state has had enough of politicians that say one thing to get elected, then do the exact opposite once they are in office. I believe a man’s word is his most important asset in life, so when I say something you can rest assured that I mean it.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
Transparency is key in our form of government in order for the public to have faith in our leaders. We have seen that trust be broken, most recently in how the 2020 election was handled. To begin with, we must continue to make sure our elections are secure and restore faith in our electoral process. We must also continue to ensure that the voters are well-informed about what is happening at the Capitol and we must be accessible to constituents. As the next senator from the 53rd, I would hold town hall meetings to hear directly from voters, as well as maintaining my “open door” policy so that constituents can stop by my office at any time.
In Catoosa County, we began live-streaming our commission meetings so that everyone that wanted to watch could do so from home. I have always been committed to transparency and will continue that should I be elected.
The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them.
Northwest Georgia faces many challenges in the years ahead. The radical left has assaulted our gun rights, personal liberties and parental rights in the classroom. As the next senator I will fight to protect our 2nd Amendment rights, fight against any Covid 19 vaccine mandates or future lockdowns, ensure our children are never taught Critical Race Theory or forced to wear masks at school, and continue to ensure our God-given rights are preserved.
I also will fight for tax cuts so that hardworking Georgians keep more of the money that they earn and our great state remains the best place in the nation to locate your business, big or small.
People who have influenced your thinking
I enjoy going back and watching speeches and seeing how Ronald Reagan brought people together for the betterment of the American people.
A favorite quote or book
Psalm 23, from my Scofield Bible, that a customer’s wife gave me when he passed away.
Colton Moore
Colton Moore, 28, is lives in Trenton and is a lifelong resident of Dade County.
Education background
♦ 2016 graduate of The University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs
♦ 2012 graduate of Texas Auction Academy
♦ 2012 graduate of Dade County High School
Work background
♦ Truck driver, transporting cattle to regional farms and stockyards
♦ Auctioneer, selling heavy equipment internationally
♦ Dozer/excavator operator
Political experience
State House representative, District 1, 2018-20
Volunteer work
♦ U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service Award awarded in 2012
♦ Volunteered hundreds of hours with Future Business Leaders of America as an alumni worker facilitating conferences, coaching students in competitive events.
Associations/memberships
♦ Lifetime member of Georgia Gun Owners and National Rifle Association
♦ Member of Tri-State Cattlemen’s Association
Why should voters trust you?
My voting record is forged in conservative values and principles. It proves I’m a doer. I’m not beholden to any special interest groups or promises, such as the Georgia Chamber. I always represent the values of life and liberty and have the voting record to prove it.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
First, allow folks to speak at public forums without police interference. Allowing local governments to propose their own local legislation, stop working behind their backs. Stop giving away elected offices like Superior Court Judge as political favors. A State Senator should be an open orator on the Senate floor promoting values in the presence of all.
Challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them
♦ Taxes: A Georgian pays higher taxes than anyone in Tennessee or Alabama. I will oppose omnibus budgets and demand unspent revenue goes to paying our 13+ billion dollar state debt.
♦ Film subsidies: We’re paying tax dollars to bring California ideology into our communities without any benefit. This must stop.
♦ Local officials: Local officials should never be ruled by the state senator, they should be ruled by their constituents.
People who have influenced your thinking
♦ Former Georgia Congressman Larry McDonald
♦ President Theodore Roosevelt
A favorite quote or book
♦ Book: “Democracy in America” by Alexis de Tocqueville
♦ Quote: “The government you elect is the government you deserve.” Thomas Jefferson
How voters can contact you
♦ Phone: (423) 508-2195
♦ Email: colton@coltonmoore.com
♦ Website: coltonmoore.com
♦ Facebook: Facebook.com/realcoltonmoore