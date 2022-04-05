Incumbent Steve Tarvin and challengers Jim Coles and Todd Noblitt — all Republicans — are running for the House District 2 seat. District 2 encompasses the eastern half of Walker County, the southwest corner of Catoosa County and a portion of Whitfield County. The three candidates will face off in the general primary election on Tuesday, May 24. There are no Democratic candidates for this seat, so the winner of the primary will be the final winner and take the District 2 seat in January 2023.
Steve Tarvin
Steve Tarvin, 70, is the incumbent in the race. He’s held his seat in the House since 2014. Tarvin, a resident of Chickamauga, has lived in the district all his life.
Education background
♦ High school/some College
Work background
♦ Forty-four years at Crystal Springs Print Works Inc. in Chickamauga, starting out as a manufacturing plant employee and moving on to become manager, president, CEO and co-owner
Political experience
♦ Chickamauga City Board of Education
♦ Chickamauga City Council
♦ Georgia state representative
Associations/memberships
♦ Member of the Saved by the grace of God through faith in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ
Why should voters trust you?
My history of being an ethical businessman for over 40 years, my reputation of always speaking openly and consistently on what I see as the truth on every issue, along with having a consistent conservative voting record during my time in office.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
♦ Citizens must get involved
♦ A video of every day of session of the Georgia Legislature
♦ A video of every meeting
♦ A list of every bill introduced and its content
♦ The record of every legislator covering attendance and votes made on every issue available on the website of the Georgia General Assembly
The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them
♦ Protection from the continuing overreach of federal government — working with our federal representatives to shrink the size of government.
♦ The national debt is currently the greatest threat to our citizens
People who have influenced your thinking
♦ My parents, grandparents and the way I was raised
♦ The Founding Fathers
A favorite quote or book
♦ The Bible
♦ “There are those who can and those who cannot, those who will and those who will not. For those who cannot I will give my all, and for those who will not I can find no compassion in my heart.” — My own quote
How voters can contact you:
Jim Cole
Jim Coles, 63, is a Catoosa County resident and has lived in the district for 26 years.
Education background
BSN in nursing/graduate from Penn State University
Work background
♦ Worked in the critical care ER for eight years.
♦ Erlanger, moved into management for almost 20 years. Managed renal services for over 12 years, pediatric ICU for 3 years. Also the director over the staffing office/float pool.
♦ Stepped out of administration in 2019. Currently working as a bedside staff nurse at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton.
♦ Served 13 years in the U.S. Air Force Reserves as a commissioned officer in the Medical Corp.
Political experience
I know the elected representatives that are currently in office. I know these representatives are not working for the people. I want to be the people’s voice and pave a way for change.
Volunteer work
♦ Catoosa County Republican Party
♦ I help teach a local Bible study
Associations/memberships
♦ Member of the Church the Body of Christ
♦ Attend Grace Bible Church in Hixson, Tenn.
♦ Member of the Georgia Republican Association (GRA)
♦ Member of Catoosa County Republican Party
♦ NRA member
♦ Georgia Gun Owners Association member
♦ Georgia Farm Bureau member
Why should voters trust you?
I have a long history of faith, family, country and community. My past behavior will best predict what I will do in the future. I’m far from perfect, but I will do what I say I will do. I can read and I can reason. I will not vote for anything that will take away the rights and freedoms of the people of District 2. We have way too many laws. I want to be known as a DeLegislator not a Legislator.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
There needs to be a two-part process. People need to have an interest and look for information and get involved. Information on upcoming legislation should be made very public and be easy to access. Town hall meetings should be offered to the public. A social media platform should be available for the people to become more informed and be able to voice their concerns.
The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them.
Voter integrity is very important, without that we have lost everything. People in District 2 think their vote does not count. That has to change. I will fight for a safe and secure paper ballot system.
I will passionately protect our First and Second Amendment rights. We must have the ability to freely express our speech and beliefs. We have the right to keep and bear arms.
People who have influenced your thinking
♦ Jesus Christ
♦ The Apostle Paul
♦ Ronald Regan
♦ Donald Trump
♦ Marjorie Greene
♦ My Mother and Father
A favorite quote or book
♦ “And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” KJV Bible
♦ “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” The Declaration of Independence
How voters can contact you
♦ Facebook: Elect Jim Coles
♦ Website: Jimcolesdistrict2.org
Todd Noblitt
Todd Noblitt, 51, is a Chickamauga resident and has lived in Walker County his entire life and in the district since 2013.
Education background
♦ Graduated with the last class of Rossville High School
♦ Associate degree in general studies, Dalton College
♦ Bachelor’s degree in ministry studies, Shorter College
Work background
♦ LTO and Gatekeeper at Shaw Industries, Inc., 1993-2002
♦ Became insurance agent in 2002
♦ Established my own agency, Noblitt, Goss & Associates Insurance Services, in 2004
Political experience
Three years ago, I entered the race for Georgia Senate against a long-term incumbent. After the 2020 primary, I continued to volunteer with local Republicans and in 2021 I was elected as chairman of the Walker County Republican Party.
Volunteer work
♦ Past president of Chattanooga Valley Firemen’s Club
♦ Awana commander at Oakwood Baptist Church
♦ Chairman of the Mission Committee at Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church and coach of several recreational baseball, basketball and football teams
♦ Most recently, I served as chairman of the Walker County Republican Party
♦ Member of the 14th District Republican Party Committee
♦ Member of the State Committee of the Georgia Republican Party
Associations/memberships
My wife Cheri and I are members of Immanuel Baptist Church in Rossville.
Why should voters trust you?
In our culture, we often hear the call for trust, but too frequently those asking for our trust turn a corner and forget about us. Earning trust comes with building relationships that establish a history of accountability. I have many of those long-time relationships with family and friends across District 2 and look forward to making new friends and building new relationships.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
The rotation of our government representatives can help prevent cronyism, corruption and stagnation. Our vote is critical in keeping our government transparent. When we become complacent our voices become dull and our government’s transparency decreases. Informed voters help keep our representatives accountable.
The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them.
During the past year, the rights of Georgians have been challenged by our federal government. States’ Rights must be protected and I will voice this in our legislature. Next, our taxes fund government and we should require efficiency from each government agency. I will work to implement a process improvement program where we reward state employees who submit cost-saving suggestions that are proven to reduce our government expenditure. Finally, I will fight against any bill that infringes on our Second Amendment and will support legislation to protect life.
People who have influenced your thinking
My parents are the ones who most influenced my thinking. Dad loved to pull for the underdog, whether in sports or life he loved to see those who statistically shouldn’t win overcome the odds. He and mom both exemplified serving within our family by making self-sacrifices for the good of others. Whether dad was mowing a neighbor’s yard or mom was cooking a meal for a homebound friend, I watched as they served without seeking reward. I have been blessed to have many great influencers in my life, such as Robbie Robertson, John Puryear, David Chapman and Larry Draper. Each of these and others pointed me to follow Jesus Christ and by example influenced my thinking about serving others.
A favorite quote or book
“The Pilgrim’s Progress” by John Bunyan
How voters can contact you
♦ Email: toddn@toddnoblitt.com
♦ Website: toddnoblitt.com
♦ Phone: 423-615-9997