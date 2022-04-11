Incumbent Chuck Harris and challenger Britt Fant — both Republicans — are running for the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners’ District 2 seat. The two candidates will face off in the general primary election on Tuesday, May 24. There are no Democratic candidates for this seat, so the winner of the primary will be the final winner and take the District 2 seat in January 2023.
Chuck Harris
Chuck Harris, 66, is running on the Republican ticket for Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, District 2. He is the incumbent and faces one opponent. Harris is a lifelong resident of Catoosa County, born in Fort Oglethorpe and raised in the Westside community.
Education background
♦ Graduated from Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School
♦ ATP from Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology Society
♦ of North America
♦ CRTS from the National Registry of Rehabilitation Technology Suppliers
♦ Graduated from The Carl Vinson Institute of Government UGA
Work background
Went to work at age 15, now own a company that supplies home medical equipment in three Georgia counties.
Political experience
♦ Have served four years representing District 2 on Catoosa Board of Commissioners
♦ Currently serving as interim chairman of the Board
Volunteer work
♦ Spent several months volunteering at the county vaccination station for COVID vaccinations
♦ I volunteer on the security team at Peavine Baptist Church
♦ On the greeting team at Peavine Baptist on all special events
Associations/memberships
♦ Member of Peavine Baptist Church
♦ Association of County Commissioners of Georgia
♦ On board of directors for the Catoosa County Library
Why should voters trust you?
Because I made promises I have kept. I have never voted for new taxes or tax increases,
I support our local schools and teachers, I have always voted for the best equipped first responders, I fight for private property owners and I want to make sure our county growth is well managed.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
I think community involvement. All meetings are open to the public. Get involved when board appointments are open, be there to see for yourself and be a part of government.
The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them.
I think the citizens should get what they pay for with their taxes: Top-notch schools, safe roads, recreation, public safety.
Catoosa county now provides all of this with the fifth-lowest property tax rates in all 159 Georgia counties.
People who have influenced your thinking
Of course Christ. My parents, who taught me no matter how little you have you can always give.
Ronald Reagan I would say was a huge political influence in policies.
Jimmy Carter, while I don’t agree with his policies, he continues to be an example of giving back what you have been blessed with.
Closer to home I have to say the late Gene Lowery’s words.
A favorite quote or book
“Whatever you do, do it well.” — Walt Disney
How voters can contact you
♦ Phone or text: 423-227-0776
Britt Fant
Britt Fant, 63, is running on the Republican ticket for Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, District 2. He faces one opponent. Fant was born in Fort Oglethorpe and has lived in Ringgold for the past seven years.
Education background
♦ Four years at Middle Tennessee State University
♦ Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School Class of 1977
Work background
♦ Small business owner, flooring contractor, design management, retail owner
Political experience
♦ Always involved in current affairs
♦ Always voted conservative Republican
♦ Previous Boynton Precinct chair for Catoosa County Republican Party
Volunteer work
♦ Youth sports coach
♦ Security and greeter at church
Associations/memberships
♦ Peavine Baptist Church
♦ National Hardwood Association
♦ Laminate Flooring Association
♦ Catoosa County Republican Party, GRA
Why should voters trust you?
I am a God-fearing Christian man who was born and raised in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. I have been married to my wife for 15 years and have a son and daughter. After college I moved to California to start my journey. Even during the 32 years I lived in California I never forgot my southern roots and morals. I voted conservative Republican even while I lived amongst a sea of blue. We came back home about seven years ago to help my mom and dad, Leonard and Bobbie Fant. My parents taught me what hard work, dedication, loyalty and civic duty was. I was proud to bring my family back to my hometown where good Christian morals are a staple.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
Have the county commission meetings live-streamed on Facebook and other social media platforms like it used to be
Public speaking at the county commission meetings needs to be returned to the beginning of the meeting
Approved minutes need to be posted on the county website
The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them
No more referendums on special elections. By making sure referendums are on primary, general, and or runoff elections and not special elections, we would save the county and the taxpayers about $20,000 per special election.
Will work for the people and not special-interest groups. My focus is to represent the people of District 2, not stand in a united front to benefit special interest groups. I will work with the board for the people, but if necessary, I will stand up to the board to protect the people.
No new tax schemes for Catoosa. I will be the guy on the board who will let the people know of any special referendums. If they are anything like the recent TAD, I will work with the people to help defeat it, as I worked to help defeat the most recent TAD.
People who have influenced your thinking
God, Ronald Reagan, my dad
A favorite quote or book
From one of my favorite movies, “Braveheart”: “Fight and you may die. Run and you will live at least awhile. And dying in your bed many years from now, would you be willing to trade all the days from this day to that for one chance, just one chance to come back here as young men and tell our enemies that they may take our lives, but they will never take our FREEDOM!”
How voters can contact you
♦ Email: bfantcatoosa@gmail.com
♦ Website: https://t.me/brittfantforcountycommissioner