Three people — Larry Black, Ernie Pursley and Nick Ware — are running for chairman (District 5) of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners in a special election coinciding with the May 24 general primary. The special election can be voted in at the same times and places as the general primary.
Larry Black
Larry Black, 64, is a resident of Ringgold where he has lived for 13 years.
Education background
♦ B.S. in criminal justice from Brenau College
Work background
♦ Retired in 2021 from Ga. Department of Juvenile Justice, Office of Investigations Field Supervisor
Political experience
♦ Ringgold City Councilman, 2016-2020
Volunteer work
♦ 1890 Days in downtown Ringgold
Associations/memberships
♦ President of the local Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Baxter Shavers Lodge 99
♦ Peavine Baptist Church
Why should voters trust you?
I have a proven track record of serving my City and County where I live.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
I truly believe our local city and county governments are very transparent as weekly agendas are published days before actual meetings for residents to review. But, I also believe most citizens elect and rely on their elected officials to make those difficult decisions for the residents, as that is what we are elected to do.
The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them
The greatest challenge I face is the continued explosive growth in north Georgia and how to manage that growth smartly; the proper ways to manage continual storm water issues; making our hiring decisions and board appointments based on qualifications and not politics or being friends with elected commissioners.
People who have influenced your thinking
Two people responsible for influencing my life are retired Police Chief Charles Land and retired Georgia State Patrol Major Carlton Stallings. Both have given me many words and wisdom and continued to believe in me after some hard-learned life lessons and turning defeats into victories.
A favorite quote or book
My favorite quote has always been Coach Vince Lombardi: “ It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up.”
How voters can contact you
Phone: 423-653-9998
Ernest (Ernie) Pursley
Ernest (Ernie) Pursley, 73, is a resident of Catoosa County where he has lived for 45 years.
Education background
♦ Ringgold High School graduate
Work background
♦ Construction, manufacturing and transportation
Political experience
♦ None
Volunteer work
♦ Various Jaycee projects
♦ Debris clean-up from the 2011 tornado
Associations/memberships
♦ Ringgold Jaycees
♦ Boynton Baptist Church
♦ Catoosa County Democrats.
Why should voters trust you?
I have a genuine interest in the needs of our community.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
All dealings of the commission should be open to the public and the citizens should be aware of all monetary allotments.
The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them
♦ Meeting the needs of all our community
♦ Maintaining our quality of life through infrastructure development
People who have influenced your thinking
♦ My grandmothers
♦ My parents
♦ All those throughout my life who taught me how to work smart
A favorite quote or book
♦ Book: “A Man in Full” by Tom Wolfe
♦ Quote: “I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with his freedom.” — Bob Dylan
How voters can contact you
Phone: 706-937-3816
Nick Ware
Nick Ware, 48, is a resident of Catoosa County where he has lived for 26 years.
Education background
♦ High school
♦ Trade school
♦ Business development certifications
Work background
♦ Technology
Political experience
♦ None
Volunteer work
♦ Crossroads Community Playground — secretary
♦ Champions Place Community — Planning and design team member, procured donated materials through manufactures for community, procured volunteers to install materials, low voltage construction administration
Associations/memberships
♦ Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI)
♦ Project Management Professionals (PMP)
♦ Samaritan Ministries
♦ Pioneer missions global
♦ Catoosa County Homeschool CO-OP
♦ Catoosa Home Education Association
♦ Board member, Crossroads Unity Family Park
♦ Parents Project DMD
♦ Champions Community/Champions Place
Why should voters trust you?
I have been regularly attending the Catoosa County Commissioners meetings since August of 2019 to stand up for the citizens of Catoosa County and their right to speak freely at the meetings. I have petitioned and protested against the resolutions that the commissioners passed, January of 2020, that dictated that a citizen must sign a contract before being allowed to speak. Both Georgia and the United States Constitution protect the right of the citizen to freely speak from the government. The trust comes from knowing that I have continually stood up for my fellow citizens, without any other motivator other than to secure their voice in our local government.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
Use of multiple technology tools that allow the citizens to easily engage with their government.
The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them
We are in a period of history where a line of demarcation has been drawn between our government and the citizens. There is a huge disconnect and it is not on the side of the people but on the side of the government. We need to bring the government back to the people, so the citizens can have trust in the government that was created to serve them. I would address this issue of disconnect by proposing a repeal of the resolution, enacted by the previous chairman, that limits the citizen to speak freely and restore the trust of the people.
There is also the issue of economic instability that we, as a country, are facing. With high prices on food, fuel and goods, we are all feeling some pinch in our wallets nowadays, and now they talk about food shortages on the horizon. We have to come together as communities, districts and a county to develop ways of sustainability that can insulate the county from the pinches of a global economic downturn. This can start with a farm-to-table approach. Bringing together local restaurants with local farmers to procure the crops needed to provide fresh vegetables to restaurants during the farmers’ growing seasons, therefore creating a cycle that sustains both the local farmer and the local restaurant business which then provides the community with the fresh rewards at the dining table.
Economic development for the new Hwy 41/exit 345 project, which is new leveled lots and unfinished roads and also the Hutchinson Hospital building that the county now has ownership of. With the resignation of the county’s economic development manager, this becomes a challenge not having someone to focus on the future development of these properties and securing the clients to build on the property at Hwy 41/exit 345. I would address this by working with County Manager Dan Wright to discuss applicants to fill this position. Once filled, work with the new manager to help invite the right businesses to fill the property by first quarter 2023.
With only a three-year lease left on the Hutchinson Hospital, I would work together with community stakeholders in Ft. Oglethorpe and the Catoosa County EDA to discuss options for the future of the building and how best to benefit the community around it. One of my visions for the building would be a flex space that would include a small business incubator that would help with the small business growth needed in support of other local small businesses and services in our county. Sharing ideas like this would allow us to develop the strategic long term plan and prepare the building for the future leases when the current tenant vacates the premises.
The overdevelopment in our Catoosa County communities. Individual homeowners’ properties are being flooded due to developers not taking responsibility for the storm water runoff of their developments. This is a huge issue that I would fight to correct. We need to hold these developers accountable for their actions that cause damage to others’ properties.
People who have influenced your thinking
Jesus, Thomas Paine, Nikola Tesla, John Maxwell, Walter E. Williams, Milton Friedman, Thomas Sowell
A favorite quote or book
“Knowledge will forever govern ignorance; and a people who mean to be their own governors must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.” — James Madison
How voters can contact you
Email: Nick4chairman@gmail.com