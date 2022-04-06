Mike Carruth, 56, is running unopposed for the non-partisan position of Post 3 on the Walker County Board of Education. He has served on the school board since 2004 and faces no opponents this year. Carruth is a resident of Walker County and has lived in the district in which he’s running for over 25 years.

Education background

  • Graduated from Chattanooga Valley High School in 1983
  • Graduated Dalton Junior College with a degree in Computer Service Technology
  • Graduated Kennedy Western University with a BS in Business
  • Graduated Kennedy Western University with an MBA

Work background

  • Have worked for Shaw Industries for 35 years within their Information Technology Department

Political experience

  • Walker County School Board for over 17 years

Volunteer work

  • Teach youth (6 grade - 12 grade) Sunday School
  • Have coached youth sports for 28 years within our local recreation association

Associations/memberships

  • Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church

Why should voters trust you?

I have a track record of almost 18 years serving the students and citizens of Walker County. They can and have seen how I work and how I put our students first in making decisions.

What can a school board do to improve schools and education?

Have strong engagement with stakeholders and always put the students' needs first.

Do you believe parents have a right to see all curricula and other classroom materials used in their children’s schools?

I am a strong believer in parent engagement. I want to see every parent visiting their child's schools and being a part of their education. Parent involvement is the key to the students’ success.

What do you feel are the main concerns parents have about their children’s schools and education?

Safety and security

People who have influenced your thinking

  • My father, Arnold Carruth
  • Father-in-law, Aaron Dean
  • David Plummer
  • Renn Hise (former School Board Member)

A favorite quote or book

  • “How Full Is Your Bucket?” by Tom Rath and Donald O. Clifton, Ph.D.

How voters can contact you

mikecarruth@walkerschools.org

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

