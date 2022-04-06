Mike Carruth, 56, is running unopposed for the non-partisan position of Post 3 on the Walker County Board of Education. He has served on the school board since 2004 and faces no opponents this year. Carruth is a resident of Walker County and has lived in the district in which he’s running for over 25 years.
Education background
Graduated from Chattanooga Valley High School in 1983
Graduated Dalton Junior College with a degree in Computer Service Technology
Graduated Kennedy Western University with a BS in Business
Graduated Kennedy Western University with an MBA
Work background
Have worked for Shaw Industries for 35 years within their Information Technology Department
Political experience
Walker County School Board for over 17 years
Volunteer work
Teach youth (6 grade - 12 grade) Sunday School
Have coached youth sports for 28 years within our local recreation association
Associations/memberships
Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church
Why should voters trust you?
I have a track record of almost 18 years serving the students and citizens of Walker County. They can and have seen how I work and how I put our students first in making decisions.
What can a school board do to improve schools and education?
Have strong engagement with stakeholders and always put the students' needs first.
Do you believe parents have a right to see all curricula and other classroom materials used in their children’s schools?
I am a strong believer in parent engagement. I want to see every parent visiting their child's schools and being a part of their education. Parent involvement is the key to the students’ success.
What do you feel are the main concerns parents have about their children’s schools and education?
Safety and security
People who have influenced your thinking
My father, Arnold Carruth
Father-in-law, Aaron Dean
David Plummer
Renn Hise (former School Board Member)
A favorite quote or book
“How Full Is Your Bucket?” by Tom Rath and Donald O. Clifton, Ph.D.