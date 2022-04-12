Mark Askew, 58, is running unopposed on the Republican ticket for a second term on the Walker County Board of Commissioners, District 2. Askew has lived in Walker County for 54 years.
Education background
I graduated from Gordon Lee High School. After graduation I enlisted in the Army and gained valuable tactical training and life skills for handling complex and stressful situations. My continuing education began as a newly elected official, and as a building official I hold several credentials that require annual training and development courses.
Work background
As a young man, I worked in construction, mostly as a carpenter and roofer. I have twenty-plus years working in municipal government, that began with leading special projects ranging from construction projects, strategic planning, to disaster response coordination. From there I was named the Building and Code Official and held that position for 17+ years. I’m currently the job superintendent for a commercial construction company.
Political experience
I was elected and served eight years on the Chickamauga City Council during a very progressive time, which included the downtown revitalization and streetscape project. In 2011, I was appointed to the Walker County Planning Commission and served until 2018. In 2020, I was elected to serve as Walker County’s District 2 Commissioner.
Volunteer work
I spent about 13 years coaching in Chickamauga Recreation and assisted in several upgrades and new construction projects for the Chickamauga Recreation Association through the years of my involvement.
The Comprehensive Employment Training Act (CETA) invited me to participate in mock interviews with vocational students to provide a professional one-on-one opportunity for students to practice their interviewing and resume writing skills with a member of the professional community. I really enjoyed interacting with these students and participating in this program for several years.
I volunteered in many capacities at Chickamauga Down Home Days (sponsored by the Lions Club) for many years.
I frequently donate time and our farm trailers used for stages at community events, for homecoming floats and holiday parades.
Associations/memberships
We are members of Elizabeth Lee United Methodist Church and raised our family there. I’m a member of the Gordon Lee High School Trojan Club. Professionally, I am a member of BOAG (Building Officials Association of Georgia) and ACCG (Association of County Commissioners of Georgia).
Why should voters trust you?
Because I’m a man of my word.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
Our team does a great job giving our citizens access to their county government and district commissioners through our bi-monthly open meetings and using social media, website updates, open forums, and weekly appearances on our local UCTV. We also expect all department interactions with our citizens be professional, courteous and responsive with accurate information. As a district commissioner, I’m committed to serve with open eyes, open ears and an open door and always encourage face to face or phone conversations. I believe this is the best way to meet people where they are and discuss issues, answer questions, etc. We might not always agree in the end but I will always shoot you straight and work towards a solution.
The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them
I’ve experienced and respect that an insignificant issue to one person is a serious issue to another and it’s important for me as their representative to always listen and do my best to work towards a solution.
People who have influenced your thinking
My faith and my family have influenced me the most. There have been too many people to name who have impacted my thinking but their words or gestures always come to mind when I need them the most.
A favorite quote or book
I don’t think I can pinpoint a favorite. When a Bible verse or someone’s wise words comfort me or inspire me, that is my favorite quote at that time.
How voters can contact you
- Phone: 423-208-5156
- Email: district2@walkerga.us