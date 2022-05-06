Jerry Jeffers, 61, is running unopposed for the non-partisan position of Catoosa County Board of Education District 2. Jeffers is a resident of Ringgold, has lived in Catoosa County for 58 years and in the district for eight years.
Education background
- A.S. degree in radiologic technology
- Courses in organizational management
- Various courses in computers and clinical networking
Work background
- 40 years in radiology, including general radiography, computer tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and management
Political experience
- This is my first time running for public office
Volunteer work
- Assisted with the Covid Vaccine Clinic at the Colonnade last year
- Have served as a deacon at Parkway Baptist Church for 25 years
- In 2009, travelled with members of our church to Dominican Republic, where we built a church for the village of Los Montones
Associations/memberships
- 46-year member of Parkway Baptist Church
- Member of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists
Why should voters trust you?
I have a vested interest in the school system. I graduated from Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, my children graduated from LFO High School, and my wife works at LFO High School, along with my son-in-law. I can be trusted to do what is in the best interest of the students of Catoosa County. I will work hard to ensure that each student receives a quality K-12 education. I am man of my word and I stand firm on my conservative convictions.
What can a school board do to improve schools and education?
Relationship building is an important part of the school board members’ responsibility. By listening to parents, students, employees and community members, the board understands stakeholder priorities. The Board of Education must remain focused on continuous improvement and implement policies to improve student achievement, enhance school safety, and provide support services for students and employees.
Do you believe parents have a right to see all curricula and other classroom materials used in their children’s schools?
Parents must have the right to review the curricula being taught to their children. They should feel welcome to bring any concerns to the administration and Board of Education.
What do you feel are the main concerns parents have about their children’s schools and education?
I believe safety is one item at the top of the list for parents. In Catoosa County, we are fortunate every school has advanced security systems in place. With the support of Catoosa County Sherriff's Department, SROs are placed in our schools.
People who have influenced your thinking
- My Mother and Father
- Ronald Reagan
- Jesus Christ
A favorite quote or book
- Book: "God Came Near" by Max Lucado
- Scripture: Hebrews 4:15-16, “For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin. Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.”
- Ever since the 4th grade at Cloud Springs Elementary, I have remembered a passage from "Where the Red Fern Grows." The passage states "I can still remember the warm friendly gray eyes I have seen so many times before." Thank you Ms. Bennington Irwin, my 4th grade teacher.
How voters can contact you