Librarians have a reputation in literature and movies for being mostly shy people who go home at the end of the day and hole away with a book and a cup of tea.
That would not be Sarah Holmes, director of the Catoosa County Library.
While Holmes has been in love with libraries from a young age, one of her favorite activities is camping and hiking with her five siblings. Her outdoor adventures have included the Florida coast, the Cumberland Islands, Emerald Lake in Colorado, Zion National Park, the Grand Canyon, Carlsbad in New Mexico, California, and Olympic National Park in Washington state. She’s also been to Peru.
Still, she returns to her first love -- public libraries. Holmes says she started volunteering at her local library in Fort Myers, Fla., when she was 13 or 14 years old. “I was always drawn to libraries. I wanted to know how they worked.”
Holmes’ family moved to the Chattanooga area while she was still in high school. It didn’t take her long to connect with local libraries. She volunteered at the Signal Mountain library and worked as a page at the downtown branch of the Chattanooga Library.
Relatives convinced Holmes to pursue a degree in library sciences. With a master’s degree in hand, Holmes moved to Roanoke, Va., to take her first job running a library. She spent five years there before returning to the Chattanooga area in 2019, where she became assistant director and then director at the Catoosa County Library.
Holmes could not have faced a much bigger challenge -- she became director of the library in August 2020, with the pandemic raging. She admits that on a scale of one to ten, the challenge rated a solid eight.
“We had to pivot in a way where we helped people not to feel isolated,” says Holmes. “We had to create a new normal for people who were feeling a sense of loss and grief -- a loss of normalcy and day-to-day routine.”
Holmes’ empathy and desire to help people may have been born of a book her mother read to her as a child, “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein. “My mother told me that we’re put on earth to learn how to love without expecting the love to be returned. It helped shape who I am. My entire career is based on service.”
One thing Holmes said she had to do during the pandemic is learn to implement the full potential of online services for library patrons. There’s a lot online now, she says. People can borrow books and movies online, do research and more. The library even hosted an online chat option for teens.
But people still missed getting together. “Our knitting group,” says Holmes, “would bring chairs and meet under a tree in front of the library.”
With the library back open, Holmes is still committed to the online services. She says she saw what they have to offer during the pandemic and wants to expand on them.
Still, there’s nothing like showing up in person at a library. “We have so many services I want people to know about,” says Holmes. “We have a tech day when people can bring in devices they are having trouble learning to use and we’ll help them learn. People can trace their family history with our resources. We can help people needing to create resumes and there’s so much more.”
“There is something for everyone at the library,” Holmes says. “When in doubt, ask the library. We’re here to help you find what you need.”