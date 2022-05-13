Meet Robert Blakemore, candidate for Walker Board of Commissioners District 1 By Tamara Wolk TWolk@CatoosaNews.com Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email May 13, 2022 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Robert Blakemore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Blakemore, 32, is the only candidate running on the Republican ticket for the Walker County Board of Commissioners District 1 seat in the May 24 general primary. He is the incumbent.Blakemore lives in Rossville and has lived in the district he represents for 12 years. Here’s some more information he provided us.Education backgroundHigh schoolWork backgroundConstruction/managementPolitical experienceCommissioner of District 1Volunteer workI help anywhere I can that needs a handWhy should voters trust you?I have been a bold voice for the people of District 1.What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?I feel we are open and honest about everything we do as a board.The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address themAnimal shelter/control and road and right of way maintenance. We are working hard to address both issues and they should be resolved in the near future.People who have influenced your thinkingThe people of my districtHow voters can contact youPhone: 423-619-9724 Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Follow Tamara Wolk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now David Carroll: I have breaking news Meet Charles Nix, Catoosa School's new superintendent Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, May 9, 2022 SOCCER: Burke set to continue soccer career at Dalton State Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, May 6, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Florence police investigating fatal pedestrian vs. train crash 51 min ago Sheriff: Illinois man found with teen runaway at campground, had child porn on cell phone 51 min ago Prep track and field: Farrington, Ottumwa boys qualify for state 52 min ago Volunteers sought for tree planting event at Boulan Park in Troy 52 min ago Marlborough mum on police chief employment status more than two months after police shooting in Fishkill 52 min ago