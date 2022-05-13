Robert Blakemore, 32, is the only candidate running on the Republican ticket for the Walker County Board of Commissioners District 1 seat in the May 24 general primary. He is the incumbent.

Blakemore lives in Rossville and has lived in the district he represents for 12 years. Here’s some more information he provided us.

Education background

  • High school

Work background

  • Construction/management

Political experience

  • Commissioner of District 1

Volunteer work

  • I help anywhere I can that needs a hand

Why should voters trust you?

I have been a bold voice for the people of District 1.

What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?

I feel we are open and honest about everything we do as a board.

The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them

Animal shelter/control and road and right of way maintenance. We are working hard to address both issues and they should be resolved in the near future.

People who have influenced your thinking

  • The people of my district

How voters can contact you

Phone: 423-619-9724

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

