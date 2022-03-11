Location: Walker County Civic Center, 10052 U.S. Highway 27, Rock Spring
Year in Review
March 21, 6-8 p.m. The Year in Review. No cost to attend.
Meet your elected officials: Walker County Board of Commissioners: Shannon Whitfield, Robert Blakemore, Mark Askew, Brian Hart, Robert Stultz; Sheriff Steve Wilson, Tax Commissioner Carolyn Walker and Court Clerk Carter Brown
Each county official will have some time to speak during the first hour of the event sponsored by the Georgia Transparency Coalition and co-hosted by Citizens of Walker County.
During the second hour, each official will have his or her own table where residents can speak one-on-one with them, ask questions and share concerns.
A chance to get together as a community and fellowship with one another and enjoy good food (dessert bar and soft drinks) and music. Keynote speaker will be Joe Jenkins of TBrave Effect. Stephanie Lundy of Lafayette will be singing the National Anthem. Jason O’Neal of Rossville will sing songs of kindness and Eric Turner (ET) of Chattanooga will present a mini-acoustic, rock and outlaw country concert featuring songs of life and second chances. An original poem by Nathan Gibson of Flintstone will be read by the author.
Toward the end of the event, sponsored by The Walker County Georgia Democratic Party, there will be the opportunity to meet candidates for upcoming elections.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.