Dozer is 10 months old and fresh out of school. He’s been on the job for two weeks now and has covered four fires.
Dozer is the only member of the Walker County Fire Department’s new Accelerant Detection Canine Team. Fire Marshall Scott Forrest is an honorary member, but he’s not a dog -- he’s Dozer’s handler and caretaker.
Life for Dozer started in Temecula, Calif., where he was trained to sniff out incendiaries after fires. Little did he know he would end up in Walker County, living with a fire marshal and going to work with him every day.
After his training at Marvel K9 Dog Training Academy, run by a third-generation French dog trainer who came to the U.S. to open a school for dogs, Dozer took a 3,000-mile trip to Savannah, where Forrest met the lab and trained with him for a week before bringing him home.
Now Dozer goes to work with Forrest every day. Forrest’s truck is specially outfitted for Dozer. When not at work, Dozer lives with Forrest.
Forrest says that Dozer gets one day a week off when he can hang out at home, eat from a bowl and act like a regular dog. On working days when there is no fire to investigate, Forrest maintains Dozer’s skills with five to seven short training sessions a day. Forrest sets up a variety of simulated searches for Dozer and rewards him by hand-feeding him.
Having a well-trained dog that can sniff out a major cause of fires can be a deterrent to arsonists, says Walker County Public Relations Director Joe Legge, and can save the fire department considerable time in trying to determine the cause of fires. Of the 60 Walker County fires investigated during the first seven months of this year, Legge says that 18 of them were incendiary.
Dozer came to Walker County at a cost of $15,000 -- $12,000 for Dozer himself and the remaining amount for things like transport and outfitting the fire marshal’s truck for him. His working life will be around five years, after which he will retire and most likely live out his remaining years with Forrest.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.