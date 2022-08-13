Dozer is 10 months old and fresh out of school. He’s been on the job for two weeks now and has covered four fires.

Dozer is the only member of the Walker County Fire Department’s new Accelerant Detection Canine Team. Fire Marshall Scott Forrest is an honorary member, but he’s not a dog -- he’s Dozer’s handler and caretaker.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

