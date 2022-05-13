David Moeller, 51, is running for re-election to the Catoosa County Board of Education for District 4. He has served in that position for 16 years. Moeller lives in Catoosa County and has lived in school board district 4 for 19 years. Here’s some more information he provided us.
Education background
- Masters Degree in Public Administration
Work background
- CTAE Director for Whitfield County Schools
- CEO of the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy
Political experience
- 16 years on the Catoosa County School Board
Volunteer work
- Multiple swim teams as swim parent
- Booster parent for cheerleading.
Associations/memberships
- Brainerd Baptist Downtown
Why should voters trust you?
I am a servant leader. I am a veteran of the United States Air Force and have worked for children most of my professional career. Before making the change into education and career technology, I was a juvenile probation officer and the Court Administrator for the Whitfield County Juvenile Court. I am a Catoosa County Schools Parent. All of my children went to Tiger Creek and I still have one girl at Ringgold Middle School and one at Ringgold High School. Lastly, my wife has been a secondary school teacher in Catoosa for 19 years.
What can a school board do to improve schools and education?
A school board should act as a bridge between the school system and the community. Community members should be able to bring their concerns to a member and be connected to the system to have it resolved. A good board member will advocate for students and make any decisions in the interest of the students and their academic achievement.
Do you believe parents have a right to see all curricula and other classroom materials used in their children’s schools?
Yes, without question. Parents can view all curriculum on the Catoosa County School website. Also, if there are concerns, they can bring those to the attention of the teacher, principal, superintendent and the school board. Schools also have committees that will review any questionable material that is brought to the attention of the school. Each school has newsletters that are distributed regularly, and we have so many other resources and opportunities for parents to partner with our school system. As a Charter System, each school has its own local school governance team that works with the school board. We want parents to be a part of their student's education.
What do you feel are the main concerns parents have about their children’s schools and education?
First, when a parent drops their child off at school or the bus picks them up, they want to be sure their child will be safe. They want to know that their child will be equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to be successful in life beyond the classroom.
People who have influenced your thinking
My wife and children
A favorite quote or book
Book: “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom
How voters can contact you
Email: djm3509@catt.com or dmoeller@catoosa.k12.ga.us