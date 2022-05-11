Catoosa County Public Schools (CCPS) has a new superintendent. Charles Nix took over the reins of the system that serves more than 10,000 students this year after Denia Reese retired. Reese served as superintendent for 17 years.
Nix is a 20-year resident of Catoosa County. His two daughters, he says, graduated from Catoosa schools and his wife and oldest daughter are teachers within the system.
Nix’s rise to superintendent was not quite conventional. He started out as a Catoosa County sheriff’s deputy working as a resource officer at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School. He got into teaching when he was asked to conduct public safety classes at Heritage High School.
In 2014, Nix became assistant principal of West Side Elementary, then moved to LFO in the same role in 2015. In 2017, he became principal of LFO, where he remained until becoming CCPS superintendent.
Nix holds a Master’s of Education in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University and an Educational Specialist’s degree in leadership from Valdosta State University.
We asked Nix to share some more with us for our readers. Here’s what he had to say.
What are areas you want to focus on as the superintendent of Catoosa County Schools?
Communication, parent relations, teacher support, and community relations.
What do you consider priorities in students’ education?
Third-grade reading levels and employability skills
How serious a toll do you think the pandemic took on students’ education and what, if any, special measures will be taken to remedy the situation?
Social distancing has led to social digression. Students not only lost academic skills, but they also lost social skills, such as playing together in the sandbox, sharing, and interacting with adults. Teachers have always done more than teaching their subject; they spend much of their day teaching and reminding students how to show respect, communicate, and work together in a group setting. The pandemic has once again highlighted this need.
Do you have any innovative ideas for change?
I am excited about the district’s Catoosa Connects initiative to engage businesses and community members to focus on College and Career Readiness in elementary through high school. Students who have goals for the future are typically more engaged and successful in school. Having guest speakers in different careers will help students see the many opportunities that are available for them and will help them see how education is relevant to achieve success in the future.
What are the greatest challenges you expect to face?
The pandemic has created greater challenges, including learning loss, inappropriate behaviors, social/emotional issues in all grades, and vaping in secondary schools.
What can parents do to help improve their children’s education?
Be involved. Parents are a child's first teacher and best teacher. Parental involvement has the single largest impact on a child's education.
Who are some people who have influenced the way you think and live?
My wife and daughters, my mother, Jack Sims, and Superintendent Reese
What are some books that have influenced the way you think and live?
- The Bible
- “Understanding Poverty” by Ruby Payne
- “Leadership in Turbulent Times” by Doris Kearns Goodwin
- “Life and Times of Frederick Douglass” by Frederick Douglass
- “What Great Principals Do Differently” by Todd Whitiker
- “The Trial and Death of Socrates” by Plato
- “Marching Off the Map” by Andrew McPeak and Tim Elmore
What is a book (or books) you wish every student would read?
- “Charlotte's Web” by E.B. White
- “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkein
- “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss
Favorite quote(s)
There is some debate on who actually said it, but one of my favorites is, “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.”