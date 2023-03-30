ATLANTA - Legislation aimed at clearing up the legal morass that has delayed Georgia’s medical marijuana program for years died in the waning hours of this year’s General Assembly session, eventually a victim of its own weight.

The state Senate balked at major 11th-hour changes the Georgia House made to House Bill 196, including inserting an entirely different bill regarding the regulation of hemp products into the underlying medical cannabis measure.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

