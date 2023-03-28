ATLANTA - A bill that seeks to fix the problems that have long plagued Georgia’s medical marijuana program is a step closer to passing the General Assembly.

The state Senate voted 53-3 in favor of legislation the House passed earlier this month, but with a series of substantive changes that will force it to return to the House before it can gain final passage.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

