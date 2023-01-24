ATLANTA - A lawyer for a coalition of media outlets asked a Fulton County judge Tuesday, Jan. 24, to release the final report of a special purpose grand jury that investigated then-President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

“There is genuine public interest in what these grand jurors found,” Thomas Clyde told Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney during a 90-minute hearing.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

