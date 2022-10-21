MCoE Band, Fort Benning

The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band, from Fort Benning, Ga., is shown performing in the Plains Peanut Festival Parade in Plains, Ga. The band will be in Fort Oglethorpe on Nov. 5.

 Contributed

Fort Oglethorpe is in for a treat on Nov. 5. On that date, local residents and their guests will line Lafayette Road with its fresh sidewalks and brick crossings and new businesses to cheer on Veterans and other first responders who protect and help the people of their communities and their country.

The “Honoring Those Who Serve” parade was a big hit last year and is looking to be a bigger and greater hit this year.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

