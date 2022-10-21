Fort Oglethorpe is in for a treat on Nov. 5. On that date, local residents and their guests will line Lafayette Road with its fresh sidewalks and brick crossings and new businesses to cheer on Veterans and other first responders who protect and help the people of their communities and their country.
The “Honoring Those Who Serve” parade was a big hit last year and is looking to be a bigger and greater hit this year.
Part of this year’s parade will be an Army band known as the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band, or the MCoE Band for short. The band has existed on and off under different names since 1916. It’s been based in El Paso, Texas; Schofield, Hawaii; and Fort Benning, Ga., to name a few places.
Chris McKeever, Fort Oglethorpe community leader and former director of the 6th Cavalry Museum, invited the MCoE Band to participate.
The band is made up of military members with a passion for music. Each member must be a proficient musician before auditioning for the band. SFC Lani Yearicks has been playing trombone with military bands for 23 years. She says most band members in the MCoE Band hold at least a bachelor’s degree, many in music, and two hold doctorates in music, though the degrees are not required.
The band’s performances are not called concerts -- they’re called missions. Yearicks says the purpose of the band is to lift morale, comfort, entertain, and even to engage in a little diplomacy.
While the band typically stays close to home for its approximately 400 missions a year -- serving its home base of Fort Benning, where around 64,000 people live -- it travels some around Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama, including playing the annual Mobile Mardi Gras Parade.
Yearicks says military bands are sometimes deployed overseas. When she played with the Tenth Mountain Division Band out of Fort Drum, New York, the band was sent to Iraq. “In Iraq,” says Yearicks, “we played in mess halls and for ceremonies. The most solemn thing we did was Ramp Ceremonies -- playing as the caskets of soldiers who lost their lives were loaded onto planes to return home.”
The 10th Mountain Division Band also did three missions “outside the wire” for Iraqi citizens. “Women and children in Iraq have curfews,” says Yearicks. “They aren’t typically allowed out after a certain hour unless accompanied by a male family member.”
But for one special performance, all the women and children of the city were allowed to attend. “Among other things,” says Yearicks, “we played the Iraqi national anthem. Everyone sang along. The Iraqis are very patriotic.”
The MCoE Band is not a sideline for its members. It’s their mission and assignment. They rehearse almost daily and they have at least one mission almost daily. Within the band there is a rock band, a jazz combo, a New Orleans Brass Band, a woodwind quintet and a brass quintet.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.