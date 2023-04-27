ATLANTA - Two Democratic members of Georgia’s congressional delegation introduced legislation Wednesday, April 26, to overhaul oversight of the federal prison system.

The bill, sponsored in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, and in the U.S. Senate by Sen. Jon Ossoff, would require the Justice Department’s inspector general to inspect all 122 U.S. Bureau of Prisons facilities and make recommendations for fixing problems.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

