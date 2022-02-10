Redistricting has resulted in many Walker County voters having new representation in the state House of Representatives. Areas south of Chickamauga, shown in green, will move from District 1 (yellow) into District 2 (green) while areas of LaFayette will move from District 2 into District 1.
Thousands of Walker County voters will soon have new representation in the Georgia General Assembly.
The changes will affect District 1, currently represented by state Rep. Mike Cameron, and District 2, currently represented by Steve Tarvin.
"We’re in the process of making those changes currently," said Danielle Montgomery, director of Walker County Elections and Registration, adding that the Georgia Secretary of State's office requires changes to be completed by Feb. 18.
House District’s 1 and 2 have been impacted by redistricting. Some areas south of Chickamauga will move from state House District 1 into District 2, while some areas of LaFayette will move from District 2 into District 1.
The changes will also impact the Chickamauga, LaFayette and Walnut Grove voting precincts. For example, LaFayette will now be a split precinct, where some voters will be in House District 1 and some will be in House District 2.
The Walker County Board of Elections and Registration will send out new precinct cards so that voters will know in which district they live. Precinct cards are for each voter's personal record and are not needed to vote; however, a photo id is required to vote. The new precinct cards also now fold in half and feature a change of address section.
All other local office districts, including the Board of Commissioners, remain unchanged for the May 24 election. The last day to register to vote is Monday, April 25.