ATLANTA — A Macon woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to creating a false business claiming hundreds of non-existent employees in a tax fraud scheme that netted more than $3.5 million.

Lonnise Janelle Andrews, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of making and subscribing a false tax return, one count of false claim of a tax credit, and one count of false claim for a tax refund.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

