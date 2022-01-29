Lynn Long, a former Catoosa County commissioner and a former Fort Oglethorpe mayor and council member, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. He was 77.
According to his obituary:
Long was born in Chattanooga to the late Thomas M. and Laura Grace Carroll Long.
He was a lifelong resident of the Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe area and was a graduate of Lakeview High School, Class of 1962.
Long was of the Baptist faith and a member of Battlefield Baptist Church. He was a member of the Tompkins Masonic Lodge #466 F&AM where he recently received his 50-year pin and apron.
Long had been a real estate broker since 1973 and the former owner of the Lynn Long Agency. He also worked in automotive sales, where he was the former used car manager for John Hicks Chrysler-Plymouth and also the former co-owner of S&L Motors in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.
Long was a former dispatcher for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department and served as a volunteer fireman for Post Volunteer Fire Department.
He served his community from 1993-96 as chairman of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners. He also served as a Fort Oglethorpe council member and mayor from 2010-16.
He was the former talk show co-host with Judy O’Neal on “Community Talk” on UCTV-3.
Long is survived by his wife of 59 years: Linda Long, their children: T. Lynn (Michelle) Long of Ringgold, Ga., Allison (Craig) Thacker of Ringgold, Ga., Melinda (Conley) Sweeton of Chickamauga, Ga., grandchildren: Colton Thacker, Tyler Thacker, Meaghan Smartt, Logan Long, Hunter Long, Sarah Gebelein, Laura Sweeton, great-grandchildren: Olivia Long, Lincoln Long, Ruth Mabry Gebelein, sister: Carol Price of Marietta, Ga., brothers: Darrell Long of Lima, Ohio, Thomas M. Long Jr., of Whitwell, Tenn., nieces and nephews.