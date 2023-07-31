ATLANTA — The first of two new nuclear reactors being built at Plant Vogtle has gone into commercial operation, Georgia Power officials announced Monday, July 31.

Unit 3 at the plant south of Augusta went into service early Monday morning, July 31, seven years after originally scheduled and at more than double the original cost estimate.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In