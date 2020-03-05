Vanita Hullander, a lifelong Catoosa County resident and current county coroner, on Wednesday, March 3, announced her candidacy for the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners in District 3 representing the Ringgold and Graysville communities.
Hullander, a six-time winner of the county coroner's office, said she is stepping down from her role at the end of the year “to fight for the change that Catoosa citizens are demanding.”
“The message from the community is clear: we need change we can trust,” Hullander said. “Growth is overwhelming our communities. Roads are falling out of repair. Traffic has become an absolute nightmare. And senior citizens living on fixed incomes are being asked to bear the burden of changes they never asked for.”
Hullander said she enters the race at a time of great change for Catoosa County. Since the year 2000, Catoosa County's population has grown 26% to reach an all-time high of 67,420, she said. Analysts have forecasted that the county's population could reach as high as 140,000 by 2055, she said. And while new growth has brought many opportunities to the area, it has come at a high a cost, she said.
“I will not let Catoosa County become overrun with development. We value the beauty of our land and our traditional way of life,” Hullander said. “I will advocate for policies that will control the growth so that it benefits long-time Catoosa citizens the most.”
Hullander first entered public service in 1996 when she became the first female firefighter in the county’s history. She broke new ground in advocating for her constituents' needs, she said. Through her appointment by Gov. Zell Miller to the Child Fatality Panel, she was instrumental in the passage of the Georgia Child Endangerment Bill, which instituted severe penalties against criminals who endanger children. She also worked to protect the public against the dangerous recreational drug kratom. Working with legislators, she was instrumental in passing legislation that criminalized sale of the drug to youths under the age of 18.
“I am in this to protect the most vulnerable,” Hullander said. “As coroner, I fought to protect youths from abusers and drug peddlers. As commissioner, I'll expand my fight to protect seniors and working families from tax increases and to protect our heritage from all-consuming over-development.”
Born and raised in Catoosa County, Hullander’s family roots in Graysville stretch back over 100 years. As a graduate of Ringgold High School, she first began her service to the community as a volunteer firefighter and a paramedic. Her years spent as a first responder provided lessons she still finds valuable to this day, she said. With her husband, retired Deputy Sheriff Eddie Hullander, she has raised two children and enjoys the blessings of her grandchildren and her great-grandchild every day.
“My rootedness in this community gives me a respect for our history and a concern for our future,” Hullander said. “We need to leave our descendants a community our ancestors would be proud of. And that is why we need new leadership.”
As part of her plan to bring change the voters can trust, Hullander said she will immediately call for lowering taxes on senior citizens. While voters recently approved a limited, means-tested school tax exemption for residents older than 65 who earn less than $30,000 in income a year, seniors must still wait till the age of 75 to claim a 100% exemption from school taxes, she said. The income requirement also leaves out many seniors who may be struggling to make ends meet. Hullander said she will also push for an expansion of the 2009 Local County Tax Exemption eligible to seniors 62 and older who make less than $20,000 yearly. The exemption is a total county tax exemption.
“The age for total exemption on school taxes needs to be lowered,” Hullander said, “if not to 65, then at least 70. And I would like to see the income limit on the county tax exemption for seniors raised to $30,000, maybe even as high as $35,000. What the government doesn't seem to understand is that seniors living on $20,000 or $30,000 a year are not living large. They're struggling.”
Hullander said she will also push for more government accountability and transparency. Her opponent, Jim Cutler, voted for new public speaking procedures at county commission meetings that some critics have found burdensome, she said. Upon assuming office, she will seek to return county commission procedures to normal order, she said.
“I want to hear what the public has to say,” Hullander said. “I am a person of principle and structure. I make decisions on evidence-based research. And I will consider all sides before casting a vote.”