Tennessee man charged with arson in Walker County

A Murfreesboro, Tennessee, man was arrested after he reportedly set fire to a mobile home in Rossville.
According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King:
Theodore D. Rosenthal, 52, was arrested in connection with a fire that occurred in Rossville on Sept. 19.
He is charged with felony first-degree arson and is being held at the Walker County Detention Center. Rosenthal is accused of driving across the state line to set a fire at 102 Rowe St. in Rossville.
“No one was home at the time of this fire that completely destroyed a 50-year-old, 840-square-foot mobile home,” King said in a press release. “This fire originated on the front porch of the home.”
The state fire investigations unit will continue to work with the Rossville Police Department and Walker County Sheriff’s Office on this case.