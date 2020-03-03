A Ringgold police officer was taken to the hospital Sunday morning, March 1, after being struck by a vehicle along I-75, officials say.
According to Officer in Charge Jennifer Jones with the Ringgold Police Department, the incident occurred on southbound I-75 while the officers were assisting Catoosa County Sheriff’s deputies with an investigation.
“During the course of that call, one of our officers was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver,” Jones said via press release Monday afternoon.
After hitting the officer, the driver kept on driving and a chase ensued.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and officials with the Georgia State Patrol were requested by the department to investigate the matter further.
The names of the officer and suspect have not been released at this time.