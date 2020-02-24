The city of Ringgold has plans to adjust its City Council meeting agenda to accommodate proclamations and special presentations when and if they are needed.
During the Feb. 10 meeting, the board discussed designating a space on each agenda for instances involving proclamations or other recognition presentations.
In recent months, the board has issued proclamations for outgoing council members, championship sports teams, and high school theatre departments.
However, according to council member Randall Franks, the way those situations have occurred were actually in conflict with the meeting’s procedures.
“The reason we added this -- obviously, there’s an adjustment that needs to be made in our council meeting procedures related to how we handle proclamations and special presentations,” Franks said. “Over the last many weeks, we’ve been sort of doing them in opposition to our rules. So, in doing so, we’d like to create a new agenda section prior to citizen’s comments and underneath that place any proclamations or presentations at that point.”
The new place for such items would now take place after the consent agenda and before the citizen’s comments portion of the meeting.
During the discussion, the board also talked about amending part of the meeting ordinance to allowing the council to vote to approve such proclamations or presentations during the meeting.
“As of now, when we present something in new business, we can’t vote on it in the same meeting,” council member Kelly Bomar explained. “This amendment would be to exclude proclamations and presentations and special things like that so that when they’re brought up, we can officially vote and not be in opposition to the rules.”
After the discussion, the board unanimously approved sending the changes to the city attorney for review before officially adopting the changes at a future meeting.
Bomar, who has been an advocate for recognizing the great work of schools and organizations in the city, thanked the board creating a new section for such occasions.
“Thank y’all for humoring me,” Bomar said. “I love doing those (proclamations and presentations), especially with school stuff, so I appreciate y’all doing that.”