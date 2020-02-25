The city of Ringgold issued a proclamation Monday night, Feb. 24 announcing that it will launch a month-long inquiring into allegations of unethical behavior made by the former police chief against City Manager Dan Wright.
When Dan Bilbrey resigned as police chief during the Jan. 27 meeting, he cited lack of support from Wright and the City Council as one of his reasons for departure. He also alleged that Wright placed a tracker on his vehicle, created less-than-stellar morale among officers, and failed to allow him to run his department accordingly.
Since Bilbrey’s resignation, Mayor Nick Millwood and others have stated that looking into those allegations seems like the most logical step in the aftermath of a 10-year department head quitting in such a public fashion.
That process kicked off Monday night (Feb. 24) when Millwood presented and read a proclamation for the inquiry.
“We, the mayor and council, are committed to completing the inquiry into the concerns expressed about the management of the police department,” Millwood read aloud from the proclamation. “These specific points are to be addressed: budgetary concerns, tracker placement procedures, equipment in vehicles, compensation and benefits, and usable space in the police department."
Millwood explained that the inquiry will investigate the claims made by Bilbrey, local attorney McCracken Poston, and subsequent others who have spoken out since late January. He added that the results of the inquiry will be revealed this time next month.
“Following consultation and review with the city attorney, we will release the findings along with any future recommendations by the regularly scheduled council meeting on Monday, March 23, 2020.”
The council unanimously approved the proclamation with a 5-0 vote.
During the public comments portion of the agenda, after the proclamation was accepted, Poston once again reiterated his concerns about the city manager’s power, and how a charter change four years ago created an instance where a simple majority vote could remove the city manager from his post. Now all five council members must vote unanimously to make such a change.
Poston has contested that the change was made under-the-radar by state Sen. Jeff Mullis, a Republican from Chickamauga, as a way for Wright to have job security when it became clear the city would elect a new mayor for the first time in 40 years in 2016.
“I think that your city manager is not really the problem. It’s the structure -- the structure that got changed four years ago that has allowed this to develop,” Poston said. “I’ve said all along (that) I’m not saying get rid of your city manager. I’m saying change your structure and that will take care of itself. I think if you went back to the other, old structure, you would not have that problem. I just think the city manager would change how the city manager operates.”
Poston also said that members of the previous council tried to diminish the power of the office when long-time Mayor Joe Barger chose to not seek re-election in 2016.
“I really publicly chastised the way our mayor was being treated on the way out,” Poston said. “Immediately there began to be a feeding for that position -- to try to weaken it
Finally, Poston claimed the police department, which gained a lot of momentum during Bilbrey’s tenure, is now fading away with officers not wanting to stick around in a department that isn’t supported by the city and/or its manager.
“Your police department is withering away,” Poston said. “I don’t know if that’s by design. I don’t know if you’re planning on getting a new chief. I hope you do, or if this something you’re just going to let dwindle down where you’re going to let the county take over.”
Resident Brian White demanded the council hold itself accountable and work toward the will of the public who voted each of them into office.
“What you guys don’t realize is you work for us people that’s in the city, and I think sometimes you forget who put you guys up there,” White said. “You can be taken down just easy as you got put up there. Things are going to start being accounted for. I suggest when you do your investigation that it be done externally, not internally.”
David Dunn, a Ringgold resident and lead public defender for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, took time to speak as well, stating he’s glad the city is taking a step in the right direction with the investigation after spending some of his professional career as city attorney for multiple municipalities. Over the years, Dunn says he’s seen how situations like this one can impact a city in both the short and long term.
“I have firsthand experienced the turmoil and infighting that can happen when a city goes awry, and one of the reasons I’ve always loved living in Ringgold is that we have seemed over the years to have very little of that,” Dunn said. “Whatever we can do to come together and work out the mutual concerns, we need to do so we can avoid that kind of situation from happening here in the town that we all love.”
Dunn stated he’s happy the board voted for the inquiry and acknowledged it as a great “first step.”
“Of course, we all know, the devil is in the details. There are inquiries and there are inquiries,” Dunn said. “I guess we’ll have to see how the inquiry is conducted, who conducts it, how thorough it is, and what the conclusions are before we make any final observations about that.”
At the end of the meeting, Millwood and other members of the council took time to thank the audience for attending and addressed a number of points that were brought up during the evening.
“My first point is I want to thank the council for the proclamation for city inquiry,” Millwood said. “I appreciate the council coming together and doing that. We’re not necessarily excited about that sort of thing, but it’s the kind of thing we, collectively as a council, once we started looking at everything said, ‘yeah, we need to do this’.”
The mayor and council had its annual retreat over the weekend, and Millwood says a lot of work and discussion went into the decision to investigate the matter -- not only the allegations made by Bilbrey, but also the concerns about the charter.
“We’ve had meaningful conversations about specific charter changes that have happened,” Millwood said.”We are going to have that on an agenda fairly soon, and I’m encouraged by those conversations. We as a council are going to go out of our way to be as open and transparent about all of these things.”
Although council members aren’t at liberty to discuss personnel, litigation, and other issues that happen behind closed doors in executive session, council member Jake Haynes said he’s willing to talk to residents about issues when and if he’s able.
“It’s been tough,” Haynes said. “There are a lot of these issues that we can’t discuss legally, but I will gladly speak to anyone in the city, county, out here in the audience today. My phone number is on the website. Give me a call and we can discuss issues we can discuss. I can’t get into details, but I can tell you how things should be working and how we’re going towards fixing those problems.”
Like Haynes, the city’s other new council member, Rhonda Swaney, said she wants the public to feel as though their voices are being heard and represented by those on the board.
“Ultimately, you are our 'who' and who we need to be focused on,” Swaney said. “You have been heard.”
Before the meeting closed, council member Kelly Bomar said he and the rest of the council are only interested in the truth and how to make the city better moving forward. He even asked for the public to come forward to help with the inquiry if they feel so compelled.
“My loyalty is to the people of Ringgold to find the truth,” Bomar said. “If you have facts or evidence regarding the issues that the former police Chief Dan Bilbrey spoke about, please let us know. We’re looking to come out of this with some answers and some recommendations of things we need to change. We can find the truth without tearing down this house.”