After recently reigniting the conversation about the creation of a potential dog park, officials in Ringgold are evaluating potential locations.
A couple of years after talks of a dog park went nowhere; members of Ringgold’s City Council restarted the conversation in January, and have begun discussing locations for such a park.
During the Feb. 10 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright said there are currently three locations atop the city’s short list.
“We discussed several locations. We listed those for you (the council). One is at the fire hall on Catoosa County property along the railroad track,” Wright said.
“The second one is Clark Park on Robin Road right behind Walgreen’s, and then the third one was the Nature Trail off of Emberson Drive at the portion that is west of the main parking lot.”
Wright said there will need to be some evaluation of all three locations before the process moves forward.
“Those are the three and I believe we discussed possibly trying to get some additional information as far as what kind of infrastructure would be required to connect those to our sidewalk systems so people can walk to them, and maybe have it for you for the retreat.”
Mayor Nick Millwood said he and other officials agreed that the annual GMA retreat in Savannah at the end of February would be a great time to discuss the matter further.
“During the retreat, we talked about pro-ing and con-ing those particular sites and maybe trying to come to a consensus then. Those are three good sites,” Millwood said.
For the time being, Mayor Pro Tem Sara Clark put that plan in the form of a motion so the city could revisit it at a later meeting.
“I move that we defer consideration of this to a time after we have been able to truly look at and discuss the value and pros and cons of those three sites,” Clark said.
The board unanimously approved Clark’s motion, and likewise approved the reappointment of Ronal Graham to the city’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB).
Graham, who has served as the CVB’s chairperson over the past few years, was the only applicant for his open seat, which came vacant when his term ended at the end of the year.