The city of Ringgold has awarded a bid for the final portion of the renovations going on at its community pool on Cotter Street.
After contracting nearly $20,000 worth of flooring and plumbing work to the pool house late last year, officials awarded a bid Monday night, Feb. 10 for the relining of the pool itself and construction of a handicap ramp.
City Manager Dan Wright recommended what he and Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Middlebrooks deemed to be the best bid for the needed work.
“On Feb. 5, 2020, Stephen Middlebrooks and I had a bid opening here (at City Hall),” Wright said. “There were three sealed bids, and the lowest bid that met the specs was a local company – Everclear Pool and Backyard in the amount of $158,036.”
Wright says that bid fits under what the city allocated for the pool in the most recent Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
“We had allocated $160,000 for the renovations,” Wright said.
According to Wright, the work will revamp the 55-year-old pool, making it safer and more durable for future enjoyment.
“This will also include not just relining the pool with the epoxy coating that should give us 20 years or so of service, but it will also be adding that zero entry point so that people with disabilities or people that may have knee problems and just cannot go up and down those ladders won’t have to use our handicap apparatus to get in and out of the pool,” Wright said. “I think this will make their lives a whole lot better and a whole lot safer.”
The pool is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year, and Wright says the work is scheduled to be completed by the time the pool is set to open in late May.
“We want to get it started now and get it all ready prior to the opening of this year’s pool,” Wright said.
Mayor Nick Millwood says he’s excited to make the pool more accessible for those with disabilities and for some of the more seasoned swimmers in town.
“I’ll just quickly say that I’m very excited about the ramp going in not just for the people with special needs. That will be so much easier for them, but any kind of issues you might have,” Millwood said. “Grandparents bringing little kids -- how wonderful -- that’s going to be a great addition.”
The council unanimously approved the bid award with a 5-0 vote.