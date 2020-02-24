The city of Ringgold has agreed to purchase new management and operating software for the sewer department with capital improvement dollars that were set aside as part of this year’s budget.
During the Feb. 10 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright made a bid recommendation to the board that came in just under what the department had budgeted for such a purchase.
“Mark Vaughn, our sewer director, has made this request for the sewer department,” Wright explained. “It’s the software that we talked about upstairs (in work session). It’s also identified in the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) to be funded from the sewer fund balance.”
With so many EPD (Environmental Protection Division) regulations and the city having to answer to the city of Chattanooga for treatment of its wastewater, Wright says the new software will go a long way toward helping the city better manage sewer department’s tracking needs.
“This software is needed to track tasks that are completed in the sewer department,” Wright said. “It will provide the needed documentation not only for the Georgia EPD, but also the city of Chattanooga. This will be a better way for us to track, on a professional basis, all the tasks that have been completed, need to be completed, and I think we have several of the guys here tonight that have been working on making a lot of those needed repairs.”
Wright added that recent weather conditions haven’t made it any easier on the department.
“With it being so wet outside lately, they’re finding a lot of infiltration (issues) and they’re repairing those as they go so great work by them,” Wright said. “The CIP set aside $38,000 in the sewer fund, and this came in at $36,886. It is a sole-purpose type purchase because they are the only ones who have the software to match the specs.
Ultimately, the board unanimously approved the bid award for the GraniteNet Asset Management Software and computers for sewer department.